Story highlights Ahmad Khan Rahami traveled to Afghanistan and other countries multiple times, official says

He was not on the radar as someone who might have been radicalized, official says

(CNN) Ahmad Khan Rahami, the suspect in the weekend bombings in New York and New Jersey, traveled to Afghanistan multiple times in past years, according to law enforcement sources.

Rahami was questioned every time he entered the United States, as is standard procedure, one official told CNN on Monday. But he was not on the radar as someone who might have been radicalized, the official said.

Another official said Rahami traveled overseas a good bit, also visiting countries not in the Middle East.

An unexploded pressure cooker was found four blocks from the site of New York bombing in Chelsea. Surveillance videos appear to show Rahami dragging a duffel bag on wheels near both locations, according to multiple officials.

Read More