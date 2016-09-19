Breaking News

Bombing suspect's family accused city of discrimination

By Curt Devine, CNN Investigations

Updated 3:46 PM ET, Mon September 19, 2016

Story highlights

  • The Rahami family runs the First American Fried Chicken restaurant in Elizabeth, NJ.
  • They filed a lawsuit in 2011 alleging discrimination and harassment from the city and police.

(CNN)Bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami's family accused the city of Elizabeth, NJ. and its police department in 2011 of discrimination and harassment.

The Rahami family runs the First American Fried Chicken restaurant in Elizabeth. In 2011, the city council voted to close the restaurant at 10 p.m. because of "all the people hanging out there" around the clock, Elizabeth Mayor J. Christian Bollwage said Monday.
    Owner Mohammad Rahami and his two sons filed a lawsuit claiming that the city conspired to "discriminate" and "illegally harass" them by subjecting them to citations for allegedly violating a city ordinance on hours of operation.
    The case alleged the Rahamis were "threatened and harassed" by a police officer. It argues that officers and city representatives said "the restaurant presented a danger to the community."
    It also accused a neighboring business owner of telling the Rahamis that "Muslims make too much trouble in this country" and "don't belong here."
    The defendants, including police officers and city officials, denied the allegations.
    Federal court filings show the case disposition as a "statistical closing" without a clear ruling.
    Zobyedh Rahami, believed to be Ahmad Rahami's sister, posted on Facebook asking for privacy on Monday.
    "I would like people to respect my family's privacy and let us have our peace after this tragic time," she wrote.