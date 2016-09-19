NJ bar owner found bombing suspect sleeping in doorway

Story highlights Ahmad Rahami, 28, was captured after a shootout with police

He was sleeping in the doorway of a bar in New Jersey

Linden, New Jersey (CNN) A bar owner in Linden, NJ. called police after he spotted bombing suspect Ahmad Rahami sleeping in the doorway of his establishment early Monday morning.

Harinder Bains, who said he had been watching CNN at another business across the street, recognized 28-year-old Rahami outside Merdie's Tavern and alerted police. Rahami, who seemed to be napping, had let himself into the small enclosure outside the nondescript brick building.

Bains' phone call led authorities to the bar, which is about three miles south of where police found a backpack containing bombs. The confrontation sparked a shootout that ended in Rahami's capture.

At least two officers were injured and taken to local hospitals, where they are in stable condition. Rahami is wanted for questioning in this weekend's bombings in New York and New Jersey

At least two officers were injured and taken to local hospitals, where they are in stable condition. Rahami is wanted for questioning in this weekend's bombings in New York and New Jersey

People who were in the area at the time gathered after the gunshots rang out and captured footage of Rahami, who looked dazed as medics wheeled him into an ambulance.

