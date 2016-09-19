Breaking News

NJ bar owner found bombing suspect sleeping in doorway

By Drew Griffin and Nelli Black, CNN Investigations

Updated 2:56 PM ET, Mon September 19, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

FBI: Rahami arrested following shootout with police
FBI: Rahami arrested following shootout with police

    JUST WATCHED

    FBI: Rahami arrested following shootout with police

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(19 Videos)

FBI: Rahami arrested following shootout with police

Story highlights

  • Ahmad Rahami, 28, was captured after a shootout with police
  • He was sleeping in the doorway of a bar in New Jersey

Linden, New Jersey (CNN)A bar owner in Linden, NJ. called police after he spotted bombing suspect Ahmad Rahami sleeping in the doorway of his establishment early Monday morning.

Harinder Bains, who said he had been watching CNN at another business across the street, recognized 28-year-old Rahami outside Merdie's Tavern and alerted police. Rahami, who seemed to be napping, had let himself into the small enclosure outside the nondescript brick building.
    Bains' phone call led authorities to the bar, which is about three miles south of where police found a backpack containing bombs. The confrontation sparked a shootout that ended in Rahami's capture.
    At least two officers were injured and taken to local hospitals, where they are in stable condition. Rahami is wanted for questioning in this weekend's bombings in New York and New Jersey.
    People who were in the area at the time gathered after the gunshots rang out and captured footage of Rahami, who looked dazed as medics wheeled him into an ambulance.
    Read More
    Ahmad Rahami seen on the ground during police capture.
    Ahmad Rahami seen on the ground during police capture.
    He was taken to a hospital with his hands shackled behind his back.

    CNN's Brian Ries contributed to this report.