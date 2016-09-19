After three US attacks in 1 day, a hunt for answers

Story highlights "This is a new era, and everyone just has to be alert," U.S. Rep. Charlie Rangel says

Bomb explodes in New York, injuring 29, hours after pipe bomb explodes along N.J. race course

Man injures nine in stabbings in Minnesota mall; ISIS claims he was its "soldier"

(CNN) When it comes to terrorism, we have lived in a climate of tension and close calls for the last 15 years.

Even though there have only been a few terror attacks that have resulted in serious injury or loss of life since 9/11, there have plenty of attempts: Foiled plots, devices hidden in shoes and underwear. They have eroded our feelings of security and altered everything from how we board airplanes to how we react when we see a bag on the side of the road.

This hyper-vigilance has never really abated, but it was revived in full this weekend when four incidents in three different states set the entire nation on edge. An explosion in New York City injured dozens. A device in New Jersey exploded along an empty street. A second set of un-detonated bombs were found at a New Jersey train station. Across the country, a Minnesota man claimed by ISIS stabbed nine people before being shot and killed.

Luckily, there were no lives lost in any of these attacks. But the coming week will be fraught with questions, some of which may go unanswered indefinitely: What were the motives? What are the connections, if any? Authorities have said the east coast attacks may point to a terror cell. What in the world will that mean for us?

Not to mention, with a pivotal Presidential election entering its final weeks, how will the candidates handle the attacks? How will the voters?