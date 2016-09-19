What New York City is really like after bombings? Tough and resilient

Story highlights "Folks around here... They don't get scared," President Obama said of New Yorkers.

Monday in New York City was business as usual as a manhunt unfolded for bombing suspect.

New York (CNN) The air was sticky, the floors wet from the pouring rain. As the crowded A train crawled to a halt at the 34th Street platform, New Yorkers piled onto the subway, stacking themselves shoulder to shoulder as the door barely squeezed closed.

By all accounts, it was a typical Monday morning commute — until a vaguely familiar sound bounced from phone to phone, setting off an orchestra of alarms and glowing lights throughout the train.

It was a text: "WANTED: Ahmad Khan Rahami , 28-yr-old male. See media for pic. Call 9-1-1 if seen."

The commuters noted the message, then pocketed their phones, resuming their podcasts and Spotify playlists.

Just a few short hours after that alert, Rahami was taken into police custody.