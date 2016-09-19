Story highlights The explosion is being investigated by the Joint Terrorism Task Force as a possible terrorist act

No injuries were reported, but the charity run was canceled

(CNN) Near the boardwalk in Seaside Park, New Jersey, the runners neared the starting line Saturday morning for the Seaside Semper Five, waiting patiently as officials sorted out some last-minute registration problems.

Minutes before the Marine Corps charity run began, a nearby garbage can exploded near the course -- leaving a logistical delay to potentially be the difference between life and death for runners.

"If it was just a matter of minutes, in terms of difference, there would have been a good number of people running past that explosive device" because of its location along the race route, Ocean County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Al Della Fave said.

Ultimately, officials said Sunday, there were no injuries caused by the explosive device, which is said to resemble a pipe bomb. Local authorities are now investigating the incident to see if it was a terrorist act.

One blast, three explosive devices

