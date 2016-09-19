Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
U.S. attacks
Three attacks in three states in 12 hours. It's been two days now, and yet, we have so few answers - chief among them: What, exactly, were the motives? Authorities say the three attacks don't appear linked.
New York: An explosive device planted near or in a Dumpster in the Chelsea neighborhood wounded 29 people Saturday night. A few blocks away, an intact pressure cooker was found. Video shows the same man planting the devices, both of which had cellphones as timers. But who is the man? And why are officials not calling this a terror attack? Security's turned up to 10, not just because of the blast, but also because the U.N. General Assembly begins today.
New Jersey: Earlier Saturday, a pipe bomb-type device - again, with a cellphone as a timer -- exploded in a garbage can before a Marine Corps charity run in Seaside Park. (Two others didn't). Thankfully no one was hurt, because registration problems had delayed the race. Then overnight, a backpack containing five improvised explosive devices was found at a train station in Elizabeth.
Minnesota: A man, wearing a security uniform, went on a stabbing spree at a mall in St. Cloud, injuring nine people, before an off-duty cop shot him dead. ISIS praised the attacker as a "soldier of the Islamic state" -- though there's no immediate evidence he'd had contact with them.
Syria
The ceasefire in Syria is definitely in jeopardy. Airstrikes on rebel strongholds in Aleppo killed a woman and left several wounded. Could this have been retaliation from the Russians after US-led airstrikes mistakenly killed dozens of Syrian troops? While the US and Russia squabble over that (with the Russians making the absurd claim the US hit Syrian troops to help ISIS), humanitarian aid is stuck on the Turkish border. The aid was the whole reason for the ceasefire.
Gas prices
If you're in the Southeast, get ready for some sticker shock at the pump this morning -- i.e., if you can find any gas at all. Thanks to a key pipeline that ruptured -- a pipeline that serves 50 million people -- six states have already declared a state of emergency. But don't panic too much. The spill should only affect prices for 10 to 20 days. The pipeline's operator said full service will be restored this week.
The Emmys
Dragons and lawyers
"Game of Thrones" and "The People v. O.J. Simpson" dominated the Emmys. Here's the show's best moments and the best from the red carpet.
#sherules
Netflix got a big heaping of love for its Emmy ad, which showcased the strong female leads on its shows.
Jeb's job
Wonder what Jeb Bush has been up to since his primary fail? Apparently he's been driving around Selina Meyer.
