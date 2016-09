Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .

U.S. attacks

Three attacks in three states in 12 hours. It's been two days now, and yet, we have so few answers - chief among them: What, exactly, were the motives? Authorities say the three attacks don't appear linked

Earlier Saturday, a pipe bomb-type device - again, with a cellphone as a timer -- exploded in a garbage can before a Marine Corps charity run in Seaside Park. (Two others didn't). Thankfully no one was hurt, because registration problems had delayed the race. Then overnight, a backpack containing five improvised explosive devices was found at a train station in Elizabeth.

Minnesota: A man, wearing a security uniform, went on a stabbing spree at a mall in St. Cloud, injuring nine people, before an off-duty cop shot him dead. ISIS praised the attacker as a "soldier of the Islamic state" -- though there's A man, wearing a security uniform, went on a stabbing spree at a mall in St. Cloud, injuring nine people, before an off-duty cop shot him dead. ISIS praised the attacker as a "soldier of the Islamic state" -- though there's no immediate evidence he'd had contact with them.

Syria

Gas prices

If you're in the Southeast, get ready for some sticker shock at the pump this morning -- i.e., if you can find any gas at all. Thanks to a key pipeline that ruptured -- a pipeline that serves 50 million people -- six states have already declared a state of emergency. But don't panic too much. The spill should only affect prices for 10 to 20 days. The pipeline's operator said full service will be restored this week.

The Emmys

Dragons and lawyers

