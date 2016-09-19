Ahmad Khan Rahami: What we know about the bombing suspect

(CNN) After bombings in New York and New Jersey, investigators say they want to talk with one man: Ahmad Khan Rahami.

Soon, they could have the chance.

Police captured Rahami after a shootout with the bombing suspect in Linden, New Jersey, on Monday morning.

Authorities say Rahami was wounded in a shootout with police.

Authorities haven't publicly detailed how they believe he's connected to the bombings. But they've said they're not looking for any other suspects.

"Now that we have this suspect in custody, the investigation can focus on other aspects," New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill said, "such as whether this individual acted alone, and what his motivations may have been."

Here's what we've learned so far about Rahami:

What's his alleged connection to the bombings?

• Investigators "directly linked" Rahami to devices from New York and from Saturday's explosion in New Jersey, FBI Assistant Director in Charge William Sweeney said Monday. He declined to provide details about the evidence, citing the ongoing investigation.

• According to multiple officials, investigators also believe Rahami is the man seen on surveillance video dragging a duffel bag near the site of the New York explosion, and the location where police eventually found a suspicious pressure cooker four blocks away.

This image apparently taken from surveillance footage shows Rahami, says New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeff Flynn.

What's his background?

• The 28-year-old was born in Afghanistan and is a naturalized US citizen, according to the FBI.

• He traveled to Afghanistan multiple times in the past, according to law enforcement sources. He was questioned every time he returned to the United States, as is standard procedure, but was not on the radar for possible radicalization, one official said. Another official said Rahami traveled overseas a good bit, also visiting countries not in the Middle East.

• He majored in criminal justice at Middlesex County College in Edison, New Jersey, school spokesman Tom Peterson said. Rahami attended the college from 2010-2012 but did not graduate.

• Rahami's family lives above First American Fried Chicken in Elizabeth, the city's mayor says. The family has a history of clashes with the community over the restaurant, which used to be open 24 hours a day, Mayor Chris Bollwage said. Investigators searched the building Monday, Bollwage said.

• The Rahami family alleged discrimination and harassment in a lawsuit filed against the city and its police department in 2011, arguing that officials conspired against them by subjecting them to citations for allegedly violating a city ordinance on hours of operation. The suit alleged that police officers and city representatives had said "the restaurant presented a danger to the community." It also accused a neighboring business owner of saying, "Muslims make too much trouble in this country" and "Muslims don't belong here." The defendants, including police officers and city officials, denied the allegations.

• In a Facebook post Monday, a family member asked for privacy.

"I would like people to respect my family's privacy and let us have our peace after this tragic time," wrote Zobyedh Rahami, who's believed to be Ahmad Rahami's sister.

How did authorities find him?

A photo of the pressure cooker police found in New York.

• Investigators first identified Rahami Sunday afternoon through a fingerprint, according to a senior law enforcement official. A cell phone connected to the pressure cooker also provided some clues, the official said.