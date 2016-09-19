Ahmad Khan Rahami: Who is captured bombing suspect?

Story highlights
- Ahmad Khan Rahami has been captured after a shootout
- Investigators say they want to question him in connection with bombings
(CNN)Two days after explosions in New York and New Jersey, investigators in both cases say they want to talk with one man: Ahmad Khan Rahami.
Soon, they could have a chance.
Rahami is in custody after a shootout Monday morning with police in Linden, New Jersey, sources said.
Officials had said Rahami was wanted for questioning in connection with Saturday's blast that injured 29 people in New York City and an explosion that occurred near a charity race in Seaside Park, New Jersey, earlier that day.
Authorities haven't publicly detailed why they believe he's connected to the bombings.
Here's what we know so far about Rahami:
• According to multiple officials, investigators want to question Rahami because they believe he's the man seen on surveillance video dragging a duffel bag near the site of the New York explosion, and the location where police eventually found a suspicious device four blocks away.
• The 28-year-old was born in Afghanistan and is a naturalized U.S. citizen, according to the FBI.
• His last known address was in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the FBI says. That's the same city where a backpack with multiple bombs inside was found Sunday night, but so far authorities haven't publicly said whether they believe Rahami has any connection to those explosives. Sources say they believe Rahami also is connected to those bombs.
• Authorities had warned earlier Monday that Rahami should be considered armed and dangerous.