Ahmad Khan Rahami: Who is captured bombing suspect?

Story highlights Ahmad Khan Rahami has been captured after a shootout

Investigators say they want to question him in connection with bombings

(CNN) Two days after explosions in New York and New Jersey, investigators in both cases say they want to talk with one man: Ahmad Khan Rahami.

Soon, they could have a chance.

Rahami is in custody after a shootout Monday morning with police in Linden, New Jersey, sources said.

The FBI released a wanted poster for Ahmad Khan Rahami on Monday.

Authorities haven't publicly detailed why they believe he's connected to the bombings.

Read More