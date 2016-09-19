CNN Student News - September 20, 2016

Breaking News

September 20, 2016

After reporting on the arrest of a terrorism suspect in New Jersey, we're giving you an inside look today at how forensics investigators train to analyze a bombing site. Also featured is a preview of topics at this month's meeting of the U.N. General Assembly. And we're reporting on the increasing use of telemedicine, examining the upsides and downsides of virtual medical care.
On this page you will find today's show Transcript and a place for you to request to be on the CNN Student News Roll Call.
