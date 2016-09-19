(CNN) A poignant and defiant Rio 2016 Paralympics closing ceremony celebrated Brazil, the strength of the human spirit and diversity while stylishly handing the baton over for Tokyo 2020.

Brazilian music stars including Gaby Amarantos, Nacao Zumbi and queen of the carnival Ivete Sangalo brought the party as the host nation said goodbye to eleven record-breaking days of Paralympic sport.

International Paralympic Committee president Sir Philip Craven introduced a minute's silence to commemorate the cyclist's life.

Obrigado Rio!

Craven also thanked the people of Rio for their "outstanding support" of the Games. After initial fears, an estimated 1.9 million Paralympics tickets were sold, putting Rio second to only London 2012 as the most attended Games in history

The IPC president awarded Rio the Paralympic Order, the movement's highest tribute.

"Welcome as members of the Paralympic movement. Muito obrigado!" he told the 80,000-strong crowd in Rio's Maracana.

Spirit of the Games

More tributes were offered as Tatyana McFadden of the USA and Ibrahim Al Hussein, an independent athlete competing under the flag of the IPC, were honored with the Whang Youn Dai Achievement Award.

Ibrahim al Hussein

The prize, named after a South Korean doctor who dedicated her life to Paralympic sport, recognizes athletes who best embody the spirit and values of the Games.

Tatyana McFadden, who is paralyzed from the waist down and was adopted from a Russian orphanage where she had no wheelchair, has won four golds and two silvers at Rio 2016 out of a total of 17 career medals -- including seven golds.

Al Hussein is a refugee from Syria. He thought his swimming dreams were over when he was hit by a bomb blast in 2013.

After his right leg was amputated below the knee, he went without painkillers for two months, according to the Rio 2016 website

He eventually fled to Turkey, from where he crossed the Mediterranean on a boat to Greece.

Both athletes received a solid gold medal.

Musical megastar

Ivete Sangalo

It wouldn't be a party without music and this being Rio, it was eclectic, flamboyant and delivered in fantastic outfits.

Grammy award-winning opening act Vanessa da Mata came on stage in a white cone dress, part see-through and lit up with LED lights.

Megastar Ivete Sangalo, who has over 15 million followers on Twitter , emerged in a slinky white number to delight the home audience with her medley of well-loved hits.

A highlight of the opening sequence was guitarist Jonathan Bastos. Born without arms, he learned to play the guitar with his feet

Over to Tokyo

As the Rio 2016 flame was extinguished marking the official end of the Games, excitement awaits as the Tokyo 2020 showed its passion for the Paralympics.

Obrigado @Rio2016_en for a fantastic Games! Look forward to seeing you all at #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/pH6RA1Yo6O — Tokyo 2020 (@Tokyo2020) 19 September 2016

A moving film portrayed the impact of the Tokyo 1964 Games, where Japan made its Paralympic debut.

"They were like everyone else," remarked one Japanese Paralympian, observing athletes' from other nations participate in everyday life.

Dancer Koichi Omae, whose career was devastated after a truck ran him over, performed a graceful display with glowing lights on the end of his amputated leg. He reinvented himself after the accident.

With these inspirational examples, the closing ceremony demonstrated that the Paralympics is about far more than sport -- showcasing athletes who make the world focus on what they can do, rather than what they can't.

And with a final explosion of fireworks from the roof of the Maracana, the curtain came down on the Rio 2016 Paralympics.