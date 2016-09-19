Photos: What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos Professional basketball players, including NBA star Tony Parker, play on the Aletsch Glacier in the Swiss Alps on Wednesday, September 14. It was a promotional event for Tissot, one of Parker's sponsors. Hide Caption 1 of 28

American athlete Regas Woods competes in the long jump during the Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, September 17. The memorable moments of the Rio Paralympics

Ohio State wide receiver Noah Brown pins the ball against the back of Oklahoma defender Michiah Quick as he catches a touchdown pass in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday, September 17. Many are already calling it the catch of the season.

Formula One driver Nico Rosberg jumps off his car as he celebrates victory in the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, September 18. It was the eighth win of the season for Rosberg, who reclaimed the standings lead from Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton.

James Madison running back Cardon Johnson is gang-tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels during a college football game in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Saturday, September 17.

Dancers perform during the closing ceremony of the Rio Paralympics on Sunday, September 18.

Horses race in Laytown, Ireland, on Tuesday, September 13.

Justin Turner, a third baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers, scores a run under New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez on Wednesday, September 14.

Team Europe goalie Jaroslav Halak is bumped by a member of Team USA during their World Cup opener on Saturday, September 17. Halak shut out the Americans 3-0.

Xander Bogaerts is doused by his Boston Red Sox teammates after a home win over the New York Yankees on Saturday, September 17. Bogaerts had a home run in the game and three RBIs.

British athlete Alistair Brownlee, left, helps his brother Jonny cross the finish line at the World Triathlon Championships on Sunday, September 18. Jonny was leading the field coming into the final straight, but exhaustion rapidly set in during a hot day in Cozumel, Mexico. When he was at the point of collapse, his brother arrived on the scene. They finished together, with Jonny in second and Alistair in third. Jonny collapsed to the ground immediately and required medical attention. He later tweeted from a hospital bed that he was fine. Last month, the brothers finished 1-2 in the Olympic triathlon. Alistair won gold for the second straight Olympics.

Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg crashes at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, September 18. He was not hurt.

Czech rock climber Adam Ondra takes part in the Climbing World Championships on Sunday, September 18. He finished first in the lead discipline.

Simon Pagenaud kisses his trophy after clinching the IndyCar title in Sonoma, California, on Sunday, September 18. It is his first IndyCar championship.

The prosthetic legs of Brazilian rugby player Julio Braz lean on a locker-room bench before a Paralympic game in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, September 15.

Rice wide receiver Zach Wright is tackled by Baylor defensive back Patrick Levels during a college football game in Houston on Friday, September 16.

Poland's Kamil Majchrzak celebrates his Davis Cup win over Germany's Florian Meyer on Sunday, September 18. But Germany still won the playoff 3-2.

Formula One drivers line up at the start of the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, September 18.

Alianza's Danny Torres, right, defends a bicycle kick by New York Red Bulls midfielder Gonzalo Veron during a CONCACAF Champions League match on Thursday, September 15.

Motorcyclists ride in Le Castellet, France, during the qualifying session of the Bol d'Or on Friday, September 16. The Bol d'Or is a 24-hour endurance race held every year in France.

NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. celebrates after winning a Sprint Cup race at Chicagoland Speedway on Sunday, September 18. It was the first race of this season's Chase for the Cup.

San Diego running back Melvin Gordon runs onto the field before a home game against Jacksonville on Sunday, September 18.

Arizona's Jean Segura takes a swing during a Major League Baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, September 15.

Jimmy Paredes is mobbed by his Philadelphia teammates after his game-winning hit against Miami on Friday, September 16.

Competitors line up before the swimming portion of the World Triathlon Championships on Saturday, September 17.

Florida head coach Jim McElwain is restrained by tight end DeAndre Goolsby and offensive lineman Fred Johnson after his quarterback, Luke Del Rio, was injured by a North Texas player on Saturday, September 17. North Texas was penalized for roughing the passer, and McElwain went to midfield to let the North Texas bench know he was not happy with the hit.

Otavio reacts after missing a scoring opportunity for FC Porto during its Champions League match against Copenhagen on Wednesday, September 14.