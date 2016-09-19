Story highlights Alistair Brownlee helps brother Jonny over finish line

Jonny succumbed to exhaustion meters from the end

Required urgent medical attention

(CNN) Jonny and Alistair Brownlee give a whole new meaning to the phrase "brothers in arms."

On Sunday, the British athletes finished second and third at the World Triathlon Championships in Mexico after a touching moment at the finish line.

Younger brother Jonny, Olympic silver medalist from Rio, was leading the field coming into the final straight and looked set to clinch his second world title.

Not how I wanted to end the season, but gave it everything. Thanks @AliBrownleetri, your loyalty is incredible pic.twitter.com/6uG4QiIgfS — Jonathan Brownlee (@jonny_brownlee) September 19, 2016

But with temperatures reaching 30 degrees Celsius on the Caribbean island of Cozumel, exhaustion rapidly set in.

Read More