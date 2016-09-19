Still no deal on Zika and government funding

Story highlights Lawmakers are trying to wrap up negotiations on Zika funding

(CNN) Lawmakers hoping for a quick resolution in the talks to fund the government and provide a federal response to Zika were disappointed Monday when negotiators, who had worked through the weekend, said they would need more time to agree to a deal.

"Everything's a little up in the (air)," Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, a member of the Republican leadership told reporters crowded outside his office waiting for word of an agreement. "Hope springs eternal."

With no deal at hand, Senate leaders delayed until at least Tuesday a procedural vote to begin debate on the bill in hopes it might be ready then.

In one sign of possible progress late Monday, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, who is a member of the Democratic leadership, told reporters that negotiators had resolved a key sticking point over language in the Zika measure that would prevent funds from going to a Planned Parenthood partner in Puerto Rico, something Democrats strongly oppose.

"Yes, it's resolved," Schumer told reporters. "The whole Zika issue has been resolved."

