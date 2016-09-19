DHS Report: More than 800 people wrongly given US citizenship

Story highlights The report says the errors were due to improper fingerprint records

Some were from countries which "are of concern to the national security of the United States"

Washington (CNN) At least 858 people that had been ordered deported or removed under another name were improperly granted US citizenship due to a failure to maintain adequate fingerprint records, according to a new report.

The failure occurred, in part, because older fingerprint records were not digitized as part of DHS or the FBI fingerprint databases and therefore could not be readily searched thereby preventing those who had been ordered deported or removed from being identified.

The Department of Homeland Security Inspector General report said there are still "about 148,000 older fingerprint records that have not been digitized of aliens with final deportation orders or who are criminals or fugitives."

Failure to digitize these records risks "making naturalization decisions without complete information and, as a result, naturalizing additional individuals who may be ineligible for citizenship or who may be trying to obtain US citizenship fraudulently," the report added.

"US Citizenship and Immigration Services granted US citizenship to at least 858 individuals from special interest countries who had been ordered deported or removed under another name," according to the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General report

Read More