Reality Check: Trump wrong on US taking back returning ISIS fighters

Story highlights Donald Trump said Americans have gone to fight for ISIS and returned home

The evidence says otherwise

(CNN) Interviewed Monday on Fox News Channel's "Fox and Friends," Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, declared that Americans have traveled overseas, fought for ISIS and returned with impunity.

"We have people going over, fighting for ISIS and coming back, and we know they are fighting for ISIS, and we take them," he said. "Once you leave this country, you fight for ISIS, you never come back."

Is that really true that they come back and let loose? In a word - no.

Read More