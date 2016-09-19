The anatomy of a white, working-class Trump voter
Updated 6:53 PM ET, Mon September 19, 2016
White, Working Class and Worried is a CNN partnership with the Kaiser Family Foundation -- an extensive survey of white, working-class Americans and voters, who form a backbone of the support for Donald Trump. Watch Anderson Cooper 360 and CNN.com for reports throughout the week.
Coming soon
Check back later this week for the latest data on white, working-class Trump supporters' views on immigration, diversity, religion, economy and trade, government and personal life/finances.
About the survey
The CNN/KFF Poll was conducted by telephone August 9-September 5 among 1,614 adults, including 701 who were identified as working-class whites -- white non-Hispanic adults who do not hold a four-year degree and, if under age 25, are not currently enrolled in school. Results for all working-class white voters have a margin of sampling error of +/-5 percentage points; it is 6 points for results among white working-class voters who support Trump. Full poll results.