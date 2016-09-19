The anatomy of a white, working-class Trump voter

White, Working Class and Worried is a CNN partnership with the Kaiser Family Foundation -- an extensive survey of white, working-class Americans and voters, who form a backbone of the support for Donald Trump. Watch Anderson Cooper 360 and CNN.com for reports throughout the week.

Coming soon

Check back later this week for the latest data on white, working-class Trump supporters' views on immigration, diversity, religion, economy and trade, government and personal life/finances.

About the survey