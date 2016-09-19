Trump, Clinton meeting with Egypt's el-Sisi

Story highlights A Trump campaign source confirmed his scheduled meeting with Abdel Fattah el-Sisi Monday

Hillary Clinton Clinton is also scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Monday

Washington (CNN) Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are set to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi Monday, as the grueling presidential contest enters its final weeks.

The meetings come as world leaders are in New York for the United Nation's General Assembly -- Clinton, the former secretary of state, is also scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Monday.

The stakes are likely highest for Trump who, as a foreign policy novice, is still looking to prove his chops before the first presidential debate next Monday.

A Trump campaign source confirmed his scheduled meeting with el-Sisi, which was first reported by Reuters, but Trump refused to say what his plans were.

