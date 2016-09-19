Trump, Clinton meeting with Egypt's el-Sisi

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are set to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi Monday, as the grueling presidential contest enters its final weeks.
The meetings come as world leaders are in New York for the United Nation's General Assembly -- Clinton, the former secretary of state, is also scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Monday.
The stakes are likely highest for Trump who, as a foreign policy novice, is still looking to prove his chops before the first presidential debate next Monday.
A Trump campaign source confirmed his scheduled meeting with el-Sisi, which was first reported by Reuters, but Trump refused to say what his plans were.
"I will say that with all the folks being in New York, I've had a lot of calls from a lot of different people on the basis that I'm doing well and, you know, they seem to think it's important to maybe meet, but but I don't want to comment specifically on who but a couple of people are coming over," Trump said Monday on Fox News. He later said, "I've already met with a couple," but refused to say who they were.
Trump's first international meeting, with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, ended awkwardly last month after Trump said they never talked about the proposed border wall, but Pena Nieto said he did tell Trump during the meeting that Mexico would not pay for it.