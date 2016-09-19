Story highlights
Washington (CNN)Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are locked in a tight battle in Florida, according to the latest polling from the Sunshine State.
Clinton is leading Trump 41%-40% in a New York Times Upshot/Siena College poll released Monday, well within the poll's 3.3 percentage point margin of error, with Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson getting 9% and Green Party candidate Jill Stein getting 2%.
The poll found likley independent voters in Florida split between Trump and Clinton, supporting Trump 34% and Clinton 32%. Both major party nominees are viewed unfavorably by a majority of likely Florida voters, according to the polls -- Trump at 55% and Clinton at 53%.
The poll is similar to other findings, which have shown Trump and Clinton locked in a tight race. A CNN/ORC poll taken earlier this month found Trump leading Clinton 50%-46% in a two-way match-up.
The NYT/Siena College pollsters surveyed 867 likely voters in Florida between Sept. 10-14.