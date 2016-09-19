Obama to US: 'Don't succumb to that fear' following suspected bombing incidents

Story highlights Obams reaffirms US commitment to fighting ISIS

Obama praised the response from citizens in New York and New Jersey

New York (CNN) President Barack Obama sought to reassure Americans Monday following a series of suspected bombing incidents in New York and New Jersey over the weekend, and reaffirmed the US commitment to fighting the Islamic State.

"At moments like this, I think it's important to remember what terrorists and violent extremists are trying to do: they want to hurt innocent people, but also inspire fear in all of us," Obama said in New York, where he is staying for the United Nations general assembly meetings this week. "Even as we have to be vigilant and aggressive ... we all have a role to play as citizens in make sure we don't succumb to that fear."

Obama praised the response from citizens in New York and New Jersey.

"Folks around here, you know, they don't get scared. They are tough, they are resilient, they go about their business every single day. And that kind of toughness and resoluteness and a recognition that neither individuals nor organizations like ISIL can ultimately undermine our way of life. That's the kind of strength that makes me so proud to be an American," Obama said, using another term for the Islamic State.

The President added, "By showing those who want to do us harm that they will never beat us, by showing the entire world that as Americans we do not and never will give in to fear: that's going to be the most important ingredient in us defeating those who would carry out terrorist acts against us."