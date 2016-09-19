Story highlights
(CNN)One of the big winners at the Emmys on Sunday night delivered some of the harshest criticism of Donald Trump offstage -- comparing the Republican presidential nominee to Adolf Hitler and warning against what she said were efforts to "otherize" groups of people.
Jill Soloway, creator of Amazon's "Transparent" and winner in the comedy series directing category, spoke to "Variety" backstage during the awards show, where she lit into Trump.
"Jews were other-ized in Nazi Germany to gain political power for Hitler, and right now Donald Trump is doing the same thing. He's other-izing people. He calls women pigs if they don't look like beauty pageant contestants. He blames Muslims and Mexicans for our problems. He makes fun of disabled people. This is other-izing with a capital 'O,'" Soloway said.
She continued, "It has been used in our history before to start and win wars. He needs to be called out at every chance he gets for being one of the most dangerous monsters to ever approach our lifetimes. He's a complete dangerous monster, and at any moment that I have to call out Trump for being an inheritor to Hitler, I will."
CNN has reached out to Trump campaign for comment and not yet received a response.
With the criticism, Soloway delivered one of the sharpest Trump condemnations at the awards show -- but she was far from alone, as the program featured a series of actors, directors and producers who slammed the GOP nominee.
"Transparent" lead actor Jeffrey Tambor, another winner who was backstage during the exchange, said he agreed, according to Variety. And he reportedly quoted the poet W.H. Auden, saying "Love one another or die."
David Mandel -- the showrunner of HBO's "Veep," which also won multiple awards, and who was also present backstage -- joked that his show, which satirizes politics, couldn't keep up with Trump.
"There are days when things we think of pale in comparison to that mad man threatening Hillary Clinton not once but twice," Mandel said, according to "Variety." "If I wrote that, I'd get fired by HBO. I find the level of discourse in this campaign horrific."
He added, "A lot of people don't want to laugh about this stuff."