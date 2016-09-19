Story highlights Clinton said Trump does not share the values of young voters

Her campaign needs to keep millennials from voting for Gary Johnson or Jill Stein

Philadelphia (CNN) Hillary Clinton made a direct appeal Monday to a demographic group that continues to be deeply skeptical of the Democratic nominee: millennials.

Addressing a largely younger crowd here at Temple University, Clinton argued that her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, does not share their values, and that in contrast, she has fought her entire life for children and young people and would be their biggest advocate in the White House.

Clinton said that young people she has spoken with to over the course of this campaign have expressed concerns about divisiveness and discrimination.

"Too many young black men and women made to feel like their lives are disposable; too many immigrants living in fear of deportation; too many young LGBT Americans, bullied; too many young women and men assaulted," Clinton said.

Clinton emphasized efforts to promote affordable tuition and combat college debt. These topics were at the core of the presidential campaign of Bernie Sanders -- the raspy, populist Vermont senator who proved to be formidable challenger to Clinton as he overwhelmingly won the support of young people and liberals.

