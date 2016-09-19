Story highlights Hillary Clinton yukked it up with "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon

The Democratic nominee slammed GOP rival Donald Trump over his Russia stance

New York (CNN) Hillary Clinton described Donald Trump's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a "bromance" during an interview that aired Monday, making light of a connection that she has derided during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Clinton, during an interview taped Friday for NBC's "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon, was presented with a brown paper bag full of items that the host said Trump left for her when he appeared on Thursday's show.

One of the items: A picture of Putin in a red-heart shaped frame.

"Yeah, the most famous bromance going, right?" Clinton said with a smile.

"Besides me and (Justin) Timberlake, you know what I mean," Fallon said, referencing the pop star and Grammy Award-winner.

