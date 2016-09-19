Story highlights Hillary Clinton's response to suspected bombings contrasts with her opponent Donald Trump

The Democratic presidential nominee says she's 'ready' to tackle terror

White Plains, New York (CNN) Hillary Clinton cast herself Monday morning as the only presidential candidate who has fought terrorism and slammed Donald Trump's response to the incidents in New York, New Jersey and Minnesota over the weekend as "demagogic."

In a news conference on the tarmac of Westchester County Airport, the Democratic presidential nominee said she has been "part of the hard decision to take terrorists off the battlefield," and contrasted her steadiness to what she called Trump's "irresponsible, reckless rhetoric."

"It is like so much else he says: It is not grounded in fact, it is meant to make some kind of demagogic point," Clinton said. "I am prepared to, ready to actually take on those challenges, not engage in a lot of irresponsible, reckless rhetoric."

An explosive device went off in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan over the weekend, once again thrusting the politics of terror into the center of the 2016 election.

Clinton and Trump initially responded to the incident in contrasting styles: Trump was quick to announce that a bomb had gone off in New York, even before there was much information about the incident; Clinton, meanwhile, urged caution, and the importance of waiting to draw conclusions until more information was available.

Read More