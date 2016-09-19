Georgia poll: Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton in tight race

Story highlights Trump has 45%, Clinton 42% and Gary Johnson 8%

Mitt Romney won the state by 8 points in 2012

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are in a tight race in in Georgia, a traditionally deep red state, according to a new poll.

The Republican candidate has 45% to Clinton's 42% in the Monmouth University poll, within the poll's margin of error. Libertarian Gary Johnson had the support of 8% of likely voters.

Trump is underperforming previous GOP candidates. Mitt Romney won the state by 8 points in 2012 over President Barack Obama.

The incumbent Republican senator is also out-polling Trump. Sen. Johnny Isakson has a 16-point lead over challenger Jim Barksdale, 50% to 34%.

Clinton's strength comes from the Atlanta area, where she leads Trump 55% to 35%. But Trump leads her 51% to 33% elsewhere in the Peach State. She leads 88% to 4% among the state's black voters, but trails 20% to 66% among white voters.

Read More