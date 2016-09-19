Breaking News

Georgia poll: Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton in tight race

By Tal Kopan, CNN

Updated 1:09 PM ET, Mon September 19, 2016

Washington (CNN)Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are in a tight race in in Georgia, a traditionally deep red state, according to a new poll.

The Republican candidate has 45% to Clinton's 42% in the Monmouth University poll, within the poll's margin of error. Libertarian Gary Johnson had the support of 8% of likely voters.
    Trump is underperforming previous GOP candidates. Mitt Romney won the state by 8 points in 2012 over President Barack Obama.
    The incumbent Republican senator is also out-polling Trump. Sen. Johnny Isakson has a 16-point lead over challenger Jim Barksdale, 50% to 34%.
    Clinton's strength comes from the Atlanta area, where she leads Trump 55% to 35%. But Trump leads her 51% to 33% elsewhere in the Peach State. She leads 88% to 4% among the state's black voters, but trails 20% to 66% among white voters.
    Clinton and Trump have similar favorability ratings in the state. Clinton is viewed 32% favorably and 56% unfavorably. Trump is viewed favorably by 33% of likely voters and unfavorably by 50%.
    Monmouth surveyed 401 like Georgia voters from September 15 to 18 for the poll, which has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.