Trump 'bets' terror suspect not on a watch list because he's litigious

Washington (CNN) Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said he "bets" bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami was probably not listed on a terror watch list because his family brought "a lot of litigation" against "different people."

"The guy over the chicken stand brought litigation, a lot of litigation, against different people," Trump told Fox News' Bill O'Reilly in an interview set to air Monday. "I'll bet you that's why he was on no list. He was on no list they probably didn't want to put him on because they didn't want to get sued. They probably saw he was a litigious guy and they don't want to get sued so they left him alone."

Rahami, who is suspected in Saturday's bombings in New York City and Seaside Park, New Jersey, was captured on Monday after a manhunt and shootout. He is also believed to be connected to pipe bombs found Sunday night in Elizabeth, New Jersey, sources told CNN.

Rahami's family lives above First American Fried Chicken in Elizabeth, according to the city's mayor, Chris Bollwage.

