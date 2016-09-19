Trump labels Clinton 'weak and ineffective' in wake of bombings

Story highlights Donald Trump criticized Hillary Clinton for her approach to national security issues

Estero, Florida (CNN) Donald Trump, speaking two days after the latest terrorist attack on US soil, sought to paint his rival Hillary Clinton as a "weak and ineffective" leader not prepared to confront the threat of radical Islamic terrorism, as he talked up his radical policy prescriptions.

The Republican presidential nominee, addressing more than 8,000 people at his first rally since the bomb attacks in New York and New Jersey, talked up his hardline immigration policies, argued domestic terror suspects, even US citizens, should be tried as "foreign enemy combatants" -- rather than receive due process under US law.

He also slammed Clinton for what he said was being tougher on his supporters than on Islamist terrorism.

"Hillary Clinton talks tougher about my supporters than she does about radical Islamic terrorists," Trump said, pointing to Clinton's comments that half his supporters belong in a "basket of deplorables."

"Has she ever talked that way about radical Islam? No," Trump said. "Are those words reserved only for hard-working Americans who truly love our country and they want to make a statement? One can be forgiven for getting the impression that these hardworking Americans are somehow a greater threat to our country than these Islamic extremists."

