Trump Jr. likens Syrian refugees to Skittles

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump Jr., Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's son, tweeted a graphic on Tuesday that likened Syrian refugees to Skittles, which was swiftly met with criticism.

"This image says it all. Let's end the politically correct agenda that doesn't put America first. #trump2016," he tweeted, with a graphic that said: "If I had a bowl of skittles and I told you just three would kill you. Would you take a handful? That's our Syrian refugee problem."

The graphic had an official Trump logo that the Republican nominee shares with his running mate, Mike Pence.

And it appears the graphic's language wasn't a Trump Jr. original, but instead that of former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh, a former tea party congressman from Illinois and now a conservative talk radio host.

Walsh tweeted at Trump Jr.: "Hey @DonaldTrumpJr, that's the point I made last month. Glad you agree."

