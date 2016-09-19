CNN to host town hall with President Barack Obama

Story highlights CNN will host a town hall with President Barack Obama on September 28

Topics of discussion will include veterans, national security, and foreign policy issues affected the US military

(CNN) CNN will host the "CNN Presidential Town Hall: America's Military and the Commander in Chief," with President Barack Obama on Wednesday September 28 at 9 p.m. ET.

CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper will sit down with the President to discuss veterans, national security and foreign policy issues impacting the US military.

Obama will field questions from the audience made up of active duty service members, veterans and the military community.

The one-hour primetime event will take place in Fort Lee, Virginia, home of the Combined Arms Support Command.

The town hall will air on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español and will be streamed online and across mobile devices via CNNgo.