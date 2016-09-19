Story highlights Christie has never been named as a conspirator in the case or charged

Christie has long denied any involvement in the closures

Washington (CNN) New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie knew about the September 2013 lane closures at the George Washington Bridge while they were going on, federal prosecutors alleged in court Monday during the opening statements for their case against two former Christie confidantes.

Prosecutors revealed Monday that they will show Christie was told about the traffic in Fort Lee, New Jersey, and that Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich's public safety concerns were ignored, US Department of Justice Public Affairs Officer, Matthew Reilly told CNN.

After an unsuccessful run for president, the governor is now chairing the transition effort of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Assistant US Attorney Vikas Khanna said former Christie confidante and Port Authority executive David Wildstein will testify that he told Christie about the plan to close lanes on the George Washington Bridge while it was causing traffic problems in Fort Lee, New Jersey, where the mayor was a political rival of Christie.

Christie's former deputy chief of staff, Bridget Anne Kelly, and former Port Authority deputy executive director Bill Baroni have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and fraud charges in connection to the lane closures, an incident that has come to be known by some as "Bridgegate."

