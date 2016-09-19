Bill Clinton: 'Natural' for foundation donors to seek favors

Story highlights Bill Clinton addressed criticism of the Clinton Foundation in an interview with NPR

The former president says he "trusted" that the State Department would manage potential conflicts of interest

(CNN) Former President Bill Clinton sought to address concerns about his family's namesake foundation in an interview Monday, admitting that while "it was natural" for donors to seek favors from the Clintons, he'd "trusted" that the State Department under Hillary Clinton would appropriately handle potential conflicts of interest.

"It was natural for people who've been our political allies and personal friends to call and ask for things. And I trusted the State Department wouldn't do anything they shouldn't do," Clinton told NPR in an interview that aired Monday morning.

He also maintained that he would sever his connection to the Clinton Foundation if Hillary Clinton is elected president to remove any conflict-of-interest concerns, though he acknowledged the move would be "hard."

"It is hard, but you know, if Hillary is elected, I'm looking forward to it," Clinton said. He noted that he's worked for the foundation "longer than I've ever had any job -- and I loved it."

"And you know, we always say in response to our critics that nobody in my family ever took a penny out of this foundation and put millions of dollars in. But I would have paid more to do this job. It was the most fun thing I've ever done," Clinton added.

