Cuomo disputes Trump's claim cops are 'afraid' to do their jobs

Ahmad Khan Rahami was captured Monday after a manhunt and shootout

Washington (CNN) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disputed Monday Donald Trump's assertion that police aren't doing their job because they are afraid of being accused of racial profiling.

"Our local police -- they know who a lot of these people are. They are afraid to do anything about it because they don't want to be accused of profiling," Trump told on Fox News on Monday.

Cuomo responded: "I don't know how you could have been more aggressive than we were here."

"I said as soon it as it happened that justice would be swift," the New York governor told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on the "Situation Room." "I don't know how you can criticize that police activity. Look at the product, look at the result, look at how aggressive it was."

