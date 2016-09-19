Cuomo disputes Trump's claim cops are 'afraid' to do their jobs

Story highlights
Washington (CNN)New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo disputed Monday Donald Trump's assertion that police aren't doing their job because they are afraid of being accused of racial profiling.
"Our local police -- they know who a lot of these people are. They are afraid to do anything about it because they don't want to be accused of profiling," Trump told on Fox News on Monday.
Cuomo responded: "I don't know how you could have been more aggressive than we were here."
"I said as soon it as it happened that justice would be swift," the New York governor told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on the "Situation Room." "I don't know how you can criticize that police activity. Look at the product, look at the result, look at how aggressive it was."
Cuomo also responded to Trump's claim that Ahmad Khan Rahami, the bombing suspect, would have access to "amazing hospitalization" and be "taken care of by some of the best doctors in the world."
"He will be given a fully modern and updated hospital room and he'll probably even have room service knowing the way our country is," Trump said during a Monday rally. "And on top of all of that, he will be represented by an outstanding lawyer."
"Welcome to America," Cuomo said. "Right? We have a system of jurisprudence. You are innocent until proven guilty. You have a right to counsel ... that is our system. And it's what makes this country special. It's what make this country great."
Rahami, the man suspected in Saturday's bombings in New York City and Seaside Park, New Jersey, was captured Monday after a manhunt and shootout. He is believed to be connected to pipe bombs found Sunday night in Elizabeth, New Jersey, sources told CNN.