Boat survivor: I am a refugee with a voice, not just a statistic

Najeeba Wazefadost is an Afghan refugee who arrived in Australia by boat in September 2000 aged 12. She is now a refugee advocate and president of Hazara Women of Australia. The views expressed are her own.

(CNN) As world leaders gather in New York to discuss refugees and migration, I want to use my voice to share my story.

I speak for those that are under discussion but are not able to contribute; I speak for those that are not able to talk about the situations they are fleeing from.

Leaving your country for good is one of the hardest decisions a person can be forced to make. It means a break with all that you know; your family, your livelihood, your friends, how to fit in, how to be part of a society.

But I was born in a country that's shattered after decades of war.

My childhood was stolen; I don't have good memories with other children, instead I remember persecution, death and being afraid. Afghanistan has few signs of justice, humanity and freedom left. People like me who were born into the minority ethnic group, the Hazara, are subjected to discrimination and slavery at the hands of the majority ethnic groups.