Breaking News

Bombings suspect: An ordinary American terrorist

By Peter Bergen, CNN National Security Analyst

Updated 9:11 PM ET, Mon September 19, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, right, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, second right, look over the mangled remains of a dumpster Sunday, September 18, in New York&#39;s Chelsea neighborhood. An explosion injured 29 people there the night before.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, right, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, second right, look over the mangled remains of a dumpster Sunday, September 18, in New York's Chelsea neighborhood. An explosion injured 29 people there the night before.
Hide Caption
1 of 21
Authorities believe the blast was caused by an explosive device in or near this dumpster. All 29 victims have been released from hospitals, according to the governor.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
Authorities believe the blast was caused by an explosive device in or near this dumpster. All 29 victims have been released from hospitals, according to the governor.
Hide Caption
2 of 21
FBI agents review the scene of the explosion on Sunday morning.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
FBI agents review the scene of the explosion on Sunday morning.
Hide Caption
3 of 21
Police officers redirect passers-by as investigations continue early on Sunday morning.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
Police officers redirect passers-by as investigations continue early on Sunday morning.
Hide Caption
4 of 21
A fire truck at the scene of the blast on Saturday.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
A fire truck at the scene of the blast on Saturday.
Hide Caption
5 of 21
The New York Police Department&#39;s Counterterrorism Bureau tweeted this image of the crumpled dumpster following the explosion in Chelsea.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
The New York Police Department's Counterterrorism Bureau tweeted this image of the crumpled dumpster following the explosion in Chelsea.
Hide Caption
6 of 21
Just blocks away from the explosion, a suspicious device was found. Officials said the device appeared to be a pressure cooker with dark-colored wiring protruding, connected by silver duct tape to what appeared to be a cell phone.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
Just blocks away from the explosion, a suspicious device was found. Officials said the device appeared to be a pressure cooker with dark-colored wiring protruding, connected by silver duct tape to what appeared to be a cell phone.
Hide Caption
7 of 21
De Blasio, in the blue tie, speaks at a news conference near the scene on Saturday. He was joined by New York Police Commissioner James O&#39;Neill.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
De Blasio, in the blue tie, speaks at a news conference near the scene on Saturday. He was joined by New York Police Commissioner James O'Neill.
Hide Caption
8 of 21
Police block off a road near the site of the explosion.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
Police block off a road near the site of the explosion.
Hide Caption
9 of 21
Firefighters and emergency workers gather at the scene.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
Firefighters and emergency workers gather at the scene.
Hide Caption
10 of 21
Police officers and firefighters respond to the scene.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
Police officers and firefighters respond to the scene.
Hide Caption
11 of 21
A New York police officer and his dog check a garbage can close to the scene of the explosion.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
A New York police officer and his dog check a garbage can close to the scene of the explosion.
Hide Caption
12 of 21
Two heavily armed police officers survey the scene.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
Two heavily armed police officers survey the scene.
Hide Caption
13 of 21
New York police at the scene of the explosion.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
New York police at the scene of the explosion.
Hide Caption
14 of 21
A bomb squad vehicle arrives at the scene.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
A bomb squad vehicle arrives at the scene.
Hide Caption
15 of 21
Police arrive at the scene of the explosion.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
Police arrive at the scene of the explosion.
Hide Caption
16 of 21
A street is blocked off nearby.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
A street is blocked off nearby.
Hide Caption
17 of 21
Police and firefighters gather near the scene.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
Police and firefighters gather near the scene.
Hide Caption
18 of 21
A crowd gathers near the site of the explosion.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
A crowd gathers near the site of the explosion.
Hide Caption
19 of 21
A line of emergency vehicles near the scene of the explosion.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
A line of emergency vehicles near the scene of the explosion.
Hide Caption
20 of 21
Onlookers gather on the street.
Photos: Explosion in Manhattan
Onlookers gather on the street.
Hide Caption
21 of 21
03 chelsea explosion 0918 RESTRICTED04 chelsea explosion 0819 RESTRICTED01 chelsea explosion 091902 chelsea explosion 091906 chelsea explosion chelsea explosion dumpster Pressure cooker device NYC03 chelsea explosion 091910 chelsea explosion GettyImages-60736982414 chelsea explosion GettyImages-60736888811 chelsea explosion GettyImages-60736903007 chelsea explosion 0554529408 chelsea explosion 0554529509 chelsea explosion 0554529602 chelsea explosion 04 chelsea explosion 091903 chelsea explosion 01 chelsea explosion 04 chelsea explosion 05 chelsea explosion 06 chelsea explosion

Story highlights

  • Ahmad Khan Rahami is in many ways quite typical of jihadist terrorists in the United States since 9/11, writes Peter Bergen.
  • He is an American citizen, not a foreigner, a refugee or a recent immigrant, Bergen notes

Peter Bergen is CNN's national security analyst, a vice president at New America and a professor of practice at Arizona State University. He is the author of "United States of Jihad: Investigating America's Homegrown Terrorists."

(CNN)Ahmad Khan Rahami, the suspect in this weekend's New York City and New Jersey terrorist attacks, is in many ways quite typical of jihadist terrorists in the United States since 9/11.

He is an American citizen, not a foreigner, a refugee or a recent immigrant.
    That is overwhelmingly the profile of the approximately 360 jihadist terrorists who have been indicted or convicted in the States since 9/11 of crimes ranging in seriousness from sending small sums of money to an overseas terrorist organization to murder. According to research by New America, 80% of these militants are American citizens or legal permanent residents.
    NY, NJ bombings: Suspect charged with attempted murder of officers
    New York, New Jersey bombings: Suspect charged with attempted murder
    FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney said Monday there is no evidence that Rahami was part of a cell, which also makes him also a typical American terrorist in the post-9/11 era.
    Every lethal terrorist attack since 9/11 has been carried out by a so-called "lone wolf" or a pair of terrorists who were not part of a larger cell.
    Read More
    I&#39;m fine with sacrificing my privacy for New York&#39;s safety
    Keeping New York safe is everyone's job (Opinion)
    Indeed, in many ways Rahami's background is similar to that of Omar Mateen, who killed 49 at an Orlando nightclub in June and was also an American citizen of Afghan descent born in New York who carried out his plot by himself.
    The bomb that went off in the Chelsea neighborhood this past weekend, injuring 29, is the first jihadist terrorist attack in Manhattan since 9/11.
    The bomb device in Chelsea was almost identical to those used in the Boston Marathon attacks three years ago. Pressure cookers were used to house the devices; shrapnel was added to increase the lethality of the charges, and Christmas lights were used to initiate the explosions, according to law enforcement officials.
    Terror and fear play into Trump&#39;s hands
    Terror is the context to this election
    Terrorist groups have posted these recipes online.
    Just as is often the case in school shootings, jihadist terrorists also study previous attacks and it's interesting to note the close match between the Boston bombs and the device used in Chelsea. Adding to the similarities to the Boston attack, a pipe bomb in Seaside, New Jersey, that Rahami is believed to have planted also targeted a running event, a Marine Corps charity run, but the device didn't injure anyone when it detonated on Saturday.
    Now that Rahami is in custody, law enforcement will have a number of questions: Is he a purely "homegrown" terrorist, or was he trained overseas in Afghanistan, a country he visited often? Was the attack ISIS-inspired? If so, is there any indication Rahami was in direct touch with members of ISIS using encrypted communications? Or was he inspired or directed by some other jihadist group based in the Afghan-Pakistan region, such as al Qaeda or the Taliban?
    Also this past weekend, Dahir Adan was identified as the attacker in the Minnesota mall, where he stabbed 10 people. According to an American counterterrorism official, Adan had also grown up in the States.
    Adan was quickly adopted by ISIS as a "soldier" of its so-called caliphate, the same nomenclature it used to describe Mateen after his attack in Orlando. Similarly ISIS embraced the perpetrator of the attack in July in Nice, France, that killed 84 people as a "soldier" of the caliphate.
    There is no evidence these attacks were tied to ISIS in any way other than that the terrorist group supplied some degree of inspiration for them, and it only claimed responsibility for them after the fact. ISIS may also opportunistically claim Rahami as one of its soldiers.
    There is already political fallout from the Chelsea attacks.
    On Monday, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told Fox that such attacks would proliferate "because we're allowing these people to come into our country and destroy our country and make it unsafe for people."
    In fact, Rahami is a naturalized American citizen who arrived in the States around age 7. Friends describe him as very Americanized, which is not surprising given the fact he has lived in the States for the past two decades.
    Follow CNN Opinion

    Join us on Twitter and Facebook

    And this is precisely the challenge US law enforcement faces. Despite the fact that the FBI says it is conducting 1,000 investigations of suspected Islamist militants in all 50 states, by the law of averages terrorists using low-tech weapons such as pressure bombs or legally acquired semiautomatic weapons will occasionally slip below the radar.
    Rahami, like the married couple who killed 14 in San Bernardino, California, last December, was not known to US law enforcement for his militant views or actions, according to the FBI.
    Going forward there were will be others like Rahami who will carry out low-tech terrorist attacks. Because they are American citizens, barring immigrants from Muslim countries or places where terrorism is endemic will do nothing to stem this problem.
    These jihadist militants are already here.