YouTube could teach Hollywood a lesson in diversity

Story highlights Mel Robbins: This year's Emmys were more diverse, but the entertainment industry still has a long way to go

Diverse talent is out there, and so are the viewers, she says

Mel Robbins is a CNN commentator, legal analyst, best-selling author and keynote speaker. She is a contributing editor for Success magazine. In 2014, she was named outstanding news talk-radio host by the Gracie Awards. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Last year, Viola Davis made history at the 2015 Emmys when she became the first African American woman to win best actress in a drama for her role in "How To Get Away With Murder."

Accepting the award, she called out the entertainment industry on its diversity problem, quoting abolitionist Harriet Tubman: "In my mind, I see a line. And over that line, I see green fields and lovely flowers and beautiful white women with their arms stretched out to me, over that line, but I can't seem to get there nohow. I can't seem to get over that line."

As she so eloquently put it: "You cannot win an Emmy for roles that are simply not there." And that is the crux of the diversity issue. Without opportunities in the entertainment industry, nothing is going to change. And without the entertainment industry first seeing opportunity financially, it won't create those roles.

And that's where the industry is making a huge mistake. Diversity isn't just a good idea -- it's also good for business.

JUST WATCHED Best moments from the 2016 Emmys Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Best moments from the 2016 Emmys 00:10