I'm fine with sacrificing my privacy for New York's safety

Elisabeth Mandel is a New York licensed marriage and family therapist and maintains a private practice in midtown Manhattan where she treats individuals, couples and families. She has appeared as a relationship consultant on CNN, Fox News, WABC and CBS Sports Radio. The views expressed are her own.

(CNN) There can be a certain comfort in knowing you're being watched, because you know that means the bad guys are probably being watched, too. That's why I am fine sacrificing my privacy for the safety of New York. Manhattan is my home, and the truth is these days that privacy is a privilege.

I had felt that even before what happened in New York and New Jersey on Saturday, the bombings that took place. And before police arrested a suspect Monday who is believed to have been caught on camera at the location of both of the explosive devices that were planted in Chelsea.

Elisabeth Mandel

Which is also my home.

I've never experienced anything like this. You develop a narcissistic streak: Why me? Why my neighborhood? In a strange way, it makes you feel special. Living close to the crime scene is like something from a movie. But the important thing is how you channel that feeling.

I was impressed with the immediacy of emergency responders. The police showed up within seconds. Soon after, an alarm went off on my phone warning me not to go near the window because another suspicious package had been found on 27th Street.

