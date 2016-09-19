Syrian ceasefire hangs in the balance as US, Russia spar 

Story highlights A ceasefire brokered by Russia and US enters its seventh day in Syria

Coalition strikes on Syrian troops caused a diplomatic row over the weekend

(CNN) Syria's nascent ceasefire hung in the balance Monday, as the regime in Damascus bombed rebel-held areas and the US and Russia traded barbs about who bore responsibility for the resurgent violence.

The Syrian Armed Forces General Command issued a statement Monday declaring that "the US-Russian ceasefire deal started since September 12th is over." Soon after, its jets struck in and around Aleppo killing and wounding people in the area, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

US officials said that any decisions about the ceasefire would be made between Washington and Moscow, which brokered the deal last week. "The Syrians didn't make the deal," Secretary of State John Kerry said Monday, "the Russians made the agreement."

The US wants to see Russia rein in close ally President Bashar al-Assad, who has battered opposition forces largely supported by the US. At the same time, both the US and Russia are in the skies striking terror targets. The two countries had agreed that completion of a successful seven-day ceasefire would mark the starting point of greater military coordination against ISIS and other militant groups.

Kerry, speaking in New York at the United Nations General Assembly, said that US and Russian officials were meeting in Geneva to discuss the ceasefire and the deliveries of humanitarian aid to besieged areas, which were a key requirement of the deal from the US perspective.

