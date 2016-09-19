Story highlights A ceasefire brokered by Russia and US enters its seventh day in Syria

Coalition strikes on Syrian troops caused a diplomatic row over the weekend

(CNN) Seven days after a fragile ceasefire came into effect in Syria, tensions between its main architects -- Moscow and Washington -- are obscuring any prospect of a more lasting peace.

The latest ceasefire has offered some respite from violence in the civil war, which has killed an estimated 430,000 people since 2011 and touched off an international refugee crisis.

But there have been numerous reports of violations, and both the Russians and Americans have said the other party is not fulfilling its obligations.

Warplanes made multiple attacks against rebel strongholds in eastern Aleppo Sunday, leaving at least one woman dead and many people wounded, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The SOHR said it was not known who conducted the strikes, which were the first in Aleppo since the ceasefire took effect last Monday.

Read More