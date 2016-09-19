(CNN) Seven days after a fragile ceasefire came into effect in Syria, tensions between its main architects -- Moscow and Washington -- are obscuring any prospect of a more lasting peace.

The latest ceasefire has offered some respite from violence in the civil war, which has killed an estimated 430,000 people since 2011 and touched off an international refugee crisis.

But there have been numerous reports of violations, and both the Russians and Americans have said the other party is not fulfilling its obligations.

It is unclear how much longer the ceasefire will continue beyond its last agreed extension to 11:59 p.m. local time Sunday (4:59 p.m. ET).

Warplanes made multiple attacks against rebel strongholds in eastern Aleppo Sunday, leaving at least one woman dead and many people wounded, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The SOHR said it was not known who conducted the strikes, which were the first in Aleppo since the ceasefire took effect last Monday.

The attack came a day after strikes by the US-led coalition killed dozens of Syrian government troops , prompting a diplomatic firestorm.

'Pained and disappointed'

The main focus of the ceasefire was to allow humanitarian aid to reach the Syrian people. But a week after the ceasefire began, desperate populations in besieged areas are yet to receive this aid, which has been held up on the Turkish border as humanitarian agencies await guarantees of safety from the warring parties.

The UN Undersecretary for Humanitarian affairs and Emergency Relief, Stephen O'Brien, said "humanitarian aid must remain neutral, impartial and free of political and military agendas."

"I am pained and disappointed that a United Nations convoy has yet to cross into Syria from Turkey, and safely reach eastern Aleppo, where up to 275,000 people remain trapped without food, water, proper shelter or medical care, O'Brien said in a statement Monday.

"Today's 20-truck convoy would have been the first of two that would have carried flour and other food supplies, enough to feed some 185,000 people for one month."

O'Brien said eastern Aleppo had not received aid since early July.

"The people of Syria have suffered long enough. Millions of Syrian civilians continue to face horrific deprivation and violence, especially those trapped in besieged and hard-to reach areas," he said.

Once humanitarian relief arrives, the Russians and Americans are meant to agree on targeting jihadist factions: Jabhat Fateh Al-Sham, the former al Qaeda affiliate in Syria, and ISIS. To do that, they are supposed to set up a Joint Implementation Center.

Diplomatic firestorm

However, Saturday's coalition strikes near Deir Ezzor Airport -- in a part of eastern Syria not covered by the ceasefire -- sparked a furious row between the US and Russian ambassadors to the United Nations outside an emergency Security Council meeting called on the matter.

The Russian military said 62 Syrian soldiers were killed, according to state media, while the SOHR put the death toll at 83, with at least 120 soldiers wounded.

The US has expressed regret for the strikes, saying that they were intended to target ISIS militants and that if they struck Syrian troops it was accidental. Australia says its planes were among the international aircraft involved in the operation and has expressed condolences to the victims' families.

Russia and Syria said the strikes prove Washington and its allies are sympathetic to ISIS, which they say was able to briefly capture a Syrian position in the wake of the coalition attack.

Coordinating strikes

A statement from US Central Command said the coalition conferred with the Russian military before the strike.

"The coalition airstrike was halted immediately when coalition officials were informed by Russian officials that it was possible the personnel and vehicles targeted were part of the Syrian military," US Central Command said.

But Russia blamed the United States for failing to coordinate with them on Saturday's airstrikes, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman told Sputnik news agency.

Bouthaina Shaaban, a political and media adviser to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, told CNN's Becky Anderson that Syria is adhering to the truce and the US should start cooperating.

"I ask the United States if they truly mean to target terrorists, where is the problem in coordinating their efforts with Russia, with the Syrian-Arab army, with anyone who is targeting terrorists?" asked Shaaban.

CNN military analyst Lt. Col. Rick Francona said Saturday the airstrike could have jeopardized the plan for Moscow and Washington to work together.

"This might put in danger this Joint Implementation Center that the US and the Russians are supposed to set up in the next few days to coordinate just these kinds of strikes against ISIS and to prevent just what happened," he said.