UN aid convoy hit by warplanes in Syria

(CNN) A United Nations convoy carrying life-saving aid to 78,000 people was struck by warplanes in Syria Monday, a UN spokesman said.

The strike prompted a reaction of visceral anger from the international community, with officials from the UN and US saying they were "disgusted" and "outraged."

The UN estimates that 18 of 31 trucks in the aid convoy were hit.

A Syrian Arab Red Crescent warehouse was also hit, the UN said.

The Syrian Civil Defense, a volunteer EMS service, posted video of the aftermath of the attack on social media.