UN aid convoy hit by warplanes in Syria

Story highlights At least 32 people killed in airstrikes in and around Aleppo, monitoring group says

UN says 18 of 31 aid convoys hit near Aleppo

John Kerry: "Russians need to control Assad"

(CNN) A United Nations aid convoy and a Syrian Arab Red Crescent warehouse were both struck by warplanes in Syria Monday local time, a UN spokesman said.

Twelve people involved in the aid delivery were killed, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based organzation that monitors the conflict in Syria.

At least 32 people in total were killed in strikes that hit Aleppo and its western suburbs, SOHR said.

The UN is working with the Syrian humanitarian organization to deliver aid to 78,000 people in the town of Urum al-Kubra, just west of Aleppo.

The UN estimates that 18 of 31 trucks in the aid convoy were hit.

Read More