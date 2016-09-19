Breaking News

Saudi Arabia thwarts terror plans by ISIS-linked groups, ministry says

By Hamdi Alkhshali and James Masters, CNN

Updated 11:19 AM ET, Mon September 19, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Story highlights

  • 17 people were arrested
  • Security forces seized large stockpile of weapons

(CNN)Saudi security forces have thwarted ISIS-linked terrorist operations in the kingdom, the Saudi Interior Ministry said in a statement Monday.

It's believed the goal of the suspected terror operations was to target citizens, scholars, security forces and vital facilities nationwide.
    Saudi FM: No change in policy towards Assad
    Saudi FM: No change in policy towards Assad

      JUST WATCHED

      Saudi FM: No change in policy towards Assad

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Saudi FM: No change in policy towards Assad 07:15
    The complex security investigation lasted several months, the statement said.
    The planned operations were to be carried out by a network consisting of three cluster cells linked to the "Daesh" terrorist organization, another name for ISIS, the statement said. The plans also included targeting military and economic facilities in different locations, the Interior Ministry statement added.
    US &#39;not afraid&#39; to raise Yemen concerns with Saudis
    yemen intv amanpour ward John Kirby_00010427

      JUST WATCHED

      US 'not afraid' to raise Yemen concerns with Saudis

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    US 'not afraid' to raise Yemen concerns with Saudis 02:00
    A total of 17 people, all suspected members of terror cells, were arrested. One of those arrested was a woman. Fourteen are Saudi citizens, one is a Yemeni national, one is Egyptian and the other is a Palestinian national.
    Read More
    Saudi security forces also seized a large number of sticky bombs, suicide vests, automatic rifles, firearms silencers, ammunition and 600,000 Saudi Riyals (about $160,000 USD), according to the government statement.