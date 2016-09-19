Eggo waffles recalled amid listeria fears

Story highlights
- 10,000 cases of Eggo Nutri-Grain Whole Wheat Waffles are recalled in 25 states
- No related illnesses have been reported
(CNN)About 10,000 cases of Eggo Nutri-Grain Whole Wheat Waffles are being voluntarily recalled in 25 states because they could be contaminated with the bacteria listeria, Kellogg Co. announced Monday on its website.
The Michigan company said it has received no reports of illnesses and learned of the potential problem after routine tests. No other Eggo products are affected by this recall.
Listeria can cause serious infections in children, the frail or elderly, and anyone with a weakened immune system. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, abdominal pain and diarrhea. In pregnant women, listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.
Infection is liable to spread into areas of the gastrointestinal tract and the nervous system, and some infections can cause death.
If you experience any symptoms, contact your physician. Listeria is treatable with antibiotics.
This isn't the first such recall for Kellogg's Eggo brand. In 2009, the FDA found listeria at an Atlanta plant that made Eggo Buttermilk Waffles. In January 2010, the FDA sent the company a letter criticizing its safety standards.
The recalled waffles are available in 10-count packs with "Best if used by" dates of November 21, 2017, and November 22, 2017, which can be found on the side of the package. You can also look for the UPC product code on the label.
The company is asking consumers to throw away the affected products and contact Kellogg for a full refund by calling 1-800-962-1413 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by visiting its website.