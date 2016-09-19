Eggo waffles recalled amid listeria fears

Story highlights 10,000 cases of Eggo Nutri-Grain Whole Wheat Waffles are recalled in 25 states

(CNN) About 10,000 cases of Eggo Nutri-Grain Whole Wheat Waffles are being voluntarily recalled in 25 states because they could be contaminated with the bacteria listeria, Kellogg Co. announced Monday on its website.

The Michigan company said it has received no reports of illnesses and learned of the potential problem after routine tests. No other Eggo products are affected by this recall.

Listeria can cause serious infections in children, the frail or elderly, and anyone with a weakened immune system. Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, abdominal pain and diarrhea. In pregnant women, listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Infection is liable to spread into areas of the gastrointestinal tract and the nervous system, and some infections can cause death.

If you experience any symptoms, contact your physician. Listeria is treatable with antibiotics.

