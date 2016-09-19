José Mourinho: The 'Not-So-Special One?'

Story highlights Three straight defeats for Man United

Mourinho has struggled since August 2015

24 points from last 22 league games as a manager

(CNN) He's won the Premier League three times, the Champions League twice, Serie A twice, and La Liga once -- but is José Mourinho losing the magic touch that made him "The Special One?"

After three losses in a week, Mourinho's previously undefeated start to his managerial career at Manchester United has unraveled.

Following a disastrous end to his time at Chelsea that culminated in his sacking in December 2015, questions are being asked about the Portuguese's ability to restore United to its former glories.

Having spent £145 million ($190 million) on new signings during the recent transfer window, many believed Mourinho had assembled a team capable of winning the Premier League after the club's disappointing fifth-place finish in the 2015-16 season.

Confirmed as the replacement for departing United manager Louis van Gaal in May, Mourinho's Old Trafford tenure began in encouraging fashion.

