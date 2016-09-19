Putin's party wins majority in parliamentary elections

Story highlights United Russia dominates Russian elections

Putin's party leads with 90% of votes counted

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin's political party, United Russia, has won a majority in the country's parliamentary elections.

According to a report from Russian state-run news agency Tass, United Russia won 54.28% of the vote, with 93% of all votes counted.

Tass says preliminary results from the Central Election Commission suggests the party will win 343 seats of the 450 on offer.

Russian elections: How voting works Over 111 million people are eligible to vote in the Russian elections with 450 seats in the State Duma up for grabs. Those elected on party tickets are elected from the candidate lists which are presented by the parties taking part in the polls. The other 225 members -- representatives for independent constituencies or areas that are part of the Russian Federation -- are voted in using the first-past-the-post system.

The Communist Party is expected to win 42 seats with 13.54% of the votes, ahead of the Liberal Democratic Party on 39 seats and the Fair Russia Party on 23.

Turnout for the State Duma vote was 47%, according to Tass -- well down on the 60% five years ago.

Read More