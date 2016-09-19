Putin's party wins majority in parliamentary elections

Story highlights United Russia dominates Russian elections

Putin's party leads with 90% of votes counted

(CNN) Russian President Vladimir Putin's political party, United Russia, has won a majority in the country's parliamentary elections.

According to a report from Russian state-run news agency Interfax, United Russia won 54.21% of the vote, with 90% of all votes counted.

The Communist Party won 13.54%, the Liberal Democratic Party won 13.28% and the Fair Russia Party won 6.19% of the vote.

The result signals an improvement for United Russia, which won 49% of the vote during the 2011 election.

The party has benefited hugely from its association with Putin, who has spent the past 17 years as either Prime Minister or President.

Read More