Life jacket 'graveyard' a stark reminder of refugee plight

Story highlights UN to meet to discuss large movement of migrants and refugees

UNCHR found a total 65.3 million people were displaced at the end of 2015

(CNN) On the day the United Nations meets in New York to discuss the refugee crisis, organizers in London created a poignant reminder of the plight facing refugees.

Volunteers arrived in London's Parliament Square Monday to construct a "life jacket graveyard" where over 2,500 were laid out, including 625, which had been used by children.

Organisers are hoping world leaders convening in NY can find a solution to this crisis; a crisis that this year has cost the lives of more than 3.000 people according to the IOM. #withrefugees @cnnscenes A photo posted by Isa Soares (@isasoarescnn) on Sep 19, 2016 at 2:46am PDT

On average, 11 men, women and children have died across Europe every day over the past 12 months, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

On the day of the UN summit we are #WithRefugees. Lifejacket graveyard appearing in Parliament Sq. #LifeJacketLondon pic.twitter.com/ZgzGoIdASP — Snappin' Turtle (@snappint) September 19, 2016

Between January 2015 and August 2016, an estimated 6,940 people drowned or went missing while attempting to reach Europe.

2500 life jackets, 625 of which belong to children. Each one representing a death in the Mediterranean. Every single one of them attempting to make the journey from Turkey to the Greek island of Chios. #withrefugees @cnnscenes A photo posted by Isa Soares (@isasoarescnn) on Sep 19, 2016 at 2:43am PDT

The life jackets on display were used by refugees attempting to cross from Turkey to the Greek island of Chios.

2500 lifejackets were on display in London.

Read More