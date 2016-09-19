Story highlights Australian Muslim traveled to France to show solidarity over burkini ban

(CNN) An Australian medical student says she and her mother were forced to leave a beach on the French Riviera after locals took exception to their burkinis.

Zeynab Alshelh told CNN affiliate Seven Network she had traveled to the south coast of France to don the full-coverage swimsuit in solidarity with other women who had been abused on beaches there.

"I wanted to see it for myself, I wanted to see what is going on here? Why is this happening?" she said, adding that in her view, the ban was "ridiculous, it just doesn't make sense to me."

Accompanied by a TV crew , Alshelh, 23, from Sydney, attempted to visit Villeneuve-Loubet, one of the beaches where a ban on burkinis has recently been overturned.